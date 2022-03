It follows a loan spell with the Vanarama National League club from November of last year.

The deal includes a sell-on fee in the event of a future transfer.

A Stags statement said: “The club places on records its thanks to James for his efforts and wishes him well for the future.”

James Clarke has joined Solihull Moors on a permanent deal.