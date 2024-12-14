Mansfield Town defender Frazer Blake-Tracy – we kept the faith and the belief to end losing run
Good recent performances had failed to yield the Stags their just rewards and it might have been easy for players' confidence to falter.
But Stags were excellent value for today's point at the Valley and Blake-Tracy said: “It was a tough game but we'll take the point.
“I think the performance deserved a point overall.
“The manager had told us to keep the belief, keep the faith, keep the confidence and keep doing what we have been doing.
“We have played well and not had the rub of the green in a few games.
“But we are not going to throw away the script.”
A clean sheet at Charlton was another big bonus for Nigel Clough's men.
“As a defender that is what you always look for first,” said Blake-Tracy.
“It's something to build on and it's a point away from home.
“This is a tough place to come.
“We have now played all the big teams in this league and there is nothing to fear.
“There are some good teams – but we are a good team too.
“Yes we'd lost the previous five but we've shown in all those games that we are more than a match for anyone.
“We are a good, honest hard-working group of boys and we will fight to the end of every game. We fancy ourselves against anyone.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.