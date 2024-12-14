Mansfield Town defender Frazer Blake-Tracy said the players had kept the faith and belief as they ended a five-game losing streak with today's 0-0 draw at Charlton Athletic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Good recent performances had failed to yield the Stags their just rewards and it might have been easy for players' confidence to falter.

But Stags were excellent value for today's point at the Valley and Blake-Tracy said: “It was a tough game but we'll take the point.

“I think the performance deserved a point overall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frazer Blake-Tracy in action during the English Football League 1 match against Charlton Athletic FC at The Valley, 14 December 2024. Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“The manager had told us to keep the belief, keep the faith, keep the confidence and keep doing what we have been doing.

“We have played well and not had the rub of the green in a few games.

“But we are not going to throw away the script.”

A clean sheet at Charlton was another big bonus for Nigel Clough's men.

“As a defender that is what you always look for first,” said Blake-Tracy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's something to build on and it's a point away from home.

“This is a tough place to come.

“We have now played all the big teams in this league and there is nothing to fear.

“There are some good teams – but we are a good team too.

“Yes we'd lost the previous five but we've shown in all those games that we are more than a match for anyone.

“We are a good, honest hard-working group of boys and we will fight to the end of every game. We fancy ourselves against anyone.”