Mansfield Town defender Deji Oshilaja has had a taste of FA Cup glory - and is craving more this season

Mansfield Town defender Deji Oshilaja has already had a taste of FA Cup glory against a top side and is hoping for more this season if Stags can get past Round Three opponents Wigan Athletic on Saturday (6pm).

Stags have already won away at Wigan in League One action this season and Oshilaja said: “We want to get to the next round for sure.

“We are in it to win it and want to get as far as we can and potentially draw a bigger club away.”

Oshilaja was part of League One AFC Wimbledon's side that beat West Ham 4-2 in January 2019 before a fifth round exit to Millwall.

Deji Oshilaja in FA Cup action for Stags this season.

“The FA Cup is great and I have some great memories of playing in it,” he said.

“The manager loves it and the players love it.

“I have scored some good goals in it and, hopefully, if I am playing, I can score another one.

“That was a great night against West Ham. No one expects you to do that.

“I was injured but the manager wanted me to play.

“But it was great to play against West Ham as they had some top players playing that day.

“For us it was just a great feeling playing against a Premier League side with great quality.

“We managed to score some early goals and weather what they put onto us.

“You want to test yourself against the best, so to come away with a win was brilliant.

“We go into Saturday thinking it is a good opportunity to get into the next round, but we are respectful of Wigan and we know their qualities.

“Winning would also bring in a bit of extra money for the club. Winning breeds confidence and we are in a good vein of form.”

On Saturday's opponents, Oshilaja said: “We know Wigan will be a good test – they are a good side.

“It is a weird time to kick off at 6pm – I don't know about that one. But we will deal with it accordingly.

“Wigan's season has been a bit stop-start. When we played them away they had a lot of the ball and they are very technical and they are young and athletic with a lot of energy, so we will have to manage that.

“We just have to do what we do and take the game to them, especially being at home.

“I am sure they will want to get one over on us for beating them at their place.

“We keep the ball well too and we have some very good players who can hurt them on the counter-attack if we don't.

“Every game we have played at home this season, the fans have been massive. They make us run that bit harder.”

Stags enjoyed a great festive period with four wins out of five and Oshilaja said: ““It's a great feeling right now. Ask any footballer and they will tell you there is nothing better than winning games.

“We were managed well and the staff looked after us well. We haven't trained as much to get ready for playing the games and we've been rewarded with some good results.”