Mansfield Town defender Baily Cargill is relishing the challenge of life in League One this coming season.

Cargill, who missed the end of the promotion season with injury, returned for pre-season training this week and said: “The first game will be tough as Barnsley have been in the Championship and they've got a good squad.

“But every game will be tough. The league is so strong this year and is probably one of the best League Ones there has been for a long time with so many big clubs.

“We have to try to pick up as many points as we can early on and stick with it.

Baily Cargill - relishing life in League One.

“But that's what you get promoted for – to play the bigger clubs and test yourself. We will relish it.

“Last year was an amazing season – one of the best I have had.

“All year we were pretty consistent and I think we got what we deserved.

“There are so many good games to look back on and so many memories.

“I have had a nice break now and managed to get away a couple of times with my missus and my little one and with my mates.

“The summer has been a bit different for me because I missed the back end of the season, so I was coming in a bit at the start and I have been back in for a few sessions to make sure I am not too far behind.

“It's nice to get a feel for it again. I have been out for 16 weeks so there is a bit of rustiness, but it will all come back.

“You know there will be some tough days ahead which you dread, but you always feel so much better after them.

“I want to get as fit as I can and make sure I am available for the first game of the season.”

Cargill arrived last summer as a centre half but ended up being filling the left back role.

“I had not played left back for a while before I came here,” he said.

“I started the season at centre half but then got moved out there and really enjoyed it once I got used to the fitness levels needed and being in a different position.

“I am happy to play wherever as long as I'm playing. I feel like I can do a job in both positions.”

On the new signings so far, he added: “The manager is obviously very good at recruiting players. Good people first is what he looks for and then they have to be good players as well.