Mansfield Town could make two changes against Blackpool with striker possibly out injured plus one in one out at the back

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 25th Sep 2024, 15:33 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2024, 16:33 BST
Stags are going for a whopping five wins in a row when they host promotion-chasers Blackpool on Saturday.

But they could be forced to make some tweaks to the starting line-up after Lee Gregory and Baily Cargill both limped off during the win at Crawley.

George Maris is also unlikely to return to the starting line-up just yet after his return back from injury was delayed after he missed the midweek game with illness.

Jordan Bowery started the game at Crawley in defence, but he could well make way for Elliott Hewitt – stepping up from the bench - to give Stags a recognised right-sided defender against the superior oppostion they will face.

Ben Waine came off the bench to bag his first goal for the club in midweek and that could be enough to see him replace Gregory, if he fails to recover from injury.

Here is how we think Stags will start. How do you think Stags should start? Have your say on our social media channels.

Position: Keeper

1. Christy Pym

Position: Keeper Photo: Chris Holloway

Position: Right central defender

2. Elliott Hewitt

Position: Right central defender Photo: Chris & Jeanette Holloway

Position: Central defender

3. Deji Oshilaja

Position: Central defender Photo: Chris & Jeanette Holloway

Position: Left-sided central defender

4. Baily Cargill

Position: Left-sided central defender Photo: Chris Holloway

