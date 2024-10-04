But they could be forced to make some tweaks to the starting line-up after Lee Gregory and Baily Cargill both limped off during the win at Crawley.

George Maris is also unlikely to return to the starting line-up just yet after his return back from injury was delayed after he missed the midweek game with illness.

Jordan Bowery started the game at Crawley in defence, but he could well make way for Elliott Hewitt – stepping up from the bench - to give Stags a recognised right-sided defender against the superior oppostion they will face.

Ben Waine came off the bench to bag his first goal for the club in midweek and that could be enough to see him replace Gregory, if he fails to recover from injury.

