Mansfield Town continue chase for Championship striker

Mansfield Town hope to bring in a Championship striker on loan over the next week with the transfer window deadline less than two weeks away.

Stags added Max Dickov to their squad at the weekend after the forward's release from Premier League Brentford, but boss Nigel Clough said he still wants more firepower if possible.

“We are still trying to get a striker in on loan from a Championship club,” he said.

“We are working on that. It might be another week or so.

“We were hoping on it last week but there was a setback, not from our end, so we will keep pressing on that one.

“It will depend after that how that balances things up.

“We are after one more, but if another goes then we might bring another one in.

“It will depend on the next two weeks - injury wise, departures, and how we do as well. Also if something special or exceptional comes up.

“We will have a good boost financially from the Everton cup game.

“And we have not yet paid a transfer fee. So I think we are okay in that department.

“It is just about getting good value and the right player.

“We are always conscious of numbers as we don't like too many people sitting in the stand.”

Dickov's father Paul was a star at Manchester City and it was his links with ex-City teammate Clough that brought about the deal.

“We were aware of Max and obviously I know his dad as he used to be a teammate many years ago - and I also managed him when he came on loan at Derby,” said Clough.

“Paul just gave me a call to say Max had been released by Brentford and would we like to have a look at him?

“He impressed in training and impressed in a friendly against Notts County.

“I don't think we have anyone like that and we just thought he would improve the squad.

“He is 23 years old, so he's not an 18 or 19-year-old youngster with no experience.

“I had no hesitation whatsoever in taking him to Exeter on Saturday and he had a good impact when he came on.

“He plays anywhere wide or up front. He has a bit of pace about him and is a strong runner, so he's got to be as close to an Oatesy (Rhys Oates) sort of player, who can also play in a wide area.”

There may still yet be a place in the squad for veteran striker Lee Gregory, who impressed so much in the first half of last season before picking up a knee injury that needed an operation.

But time is running out for him.

“Lee is still working at it – he has had a couple of setbacks as his knee is prone to swelling up and he has to rest it for a day or two,” said Clough.

“The next two weeks will be the telling time for him.

“There is still room in the squad for Lee but he knows himself he has got to be right.

“It is basically going to be up to him to say I think I can do it or I don't think I can.

“I think he will be honest enough to say that.

“He has been at it now for six weeks or so – eight weeks on and off. So when we get to the end of this month he will have a good idea.”