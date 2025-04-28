Mansfield Town confirm prices and schedule for season ticket sales

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mansfield Town Football Club have confirmed their pricing and renewal timeline for 2025/26 season tickets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is an increase in prices but the club believe they have kept prices as low as they can.

“The club greatly appreciates that many are experiencing the effects of inflation and the rising cost of living, none of which the club is exempt from, with operational increases experienced in every area of the football club,” said a club statement. “The 2025-26 season ticket pricing structure reflects the club’s ethos of managing the club’s finances in a responsible and sensible way, while also remaining committed to affordable football for all supporters. “As a result, a slight increase in season tickets has been implemented, which Stags believe still represents excellent value for money for all season ticket holders.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the weekend, the club were delighted to retain their status in Sky Bet League One for the first time in 35 years. Following last season’s record modern-day season ticket sales, the club will again be utilising Kaizen Ticketing to facilitate online season ticket purchases.

Season ticket prices set for next season at the One Call Stadium.

The online system has simplified the ticket purchasing process for supporters and allows season tickets to be held virtually as an e-ticket (which will be presented as the default option for purchases throughout this window) or in the Apple Wallet. Moreover, the club also accepts Apple and Google Pay when purchasing season tickets online. Stags strongly encourages supporters to download and save season tickets to their smartphone to enhance the flow of entry into One Call Stadium on matchdays.

Under-sevens’ season tickets will be free of charge. Supporters should also note that a cap of 6,000 season tickets has been set.

Adult tickets for the Ian Greaves Stand are £414 Early Bird and £465 full price while Quarry Lane adult tickets are £340 Early Bird and £380 full price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That is up just £15 from £399/£450 in the Ian Greaves Stand and from £325/£365 in the Quarry Lane Stand, also up £15.

Seniors (65+) tickets for the Ian Greaves Stand are £355 Early Bird and £385 full price while Quarry Lane tickets are £275 Early Bird and £315 full price.

U21 tickets for the Ian Greaves Stand are £225 Early Bird and £265 full price while Quarry Lane tickets are £3195 Early Bird and £215 full price.

U18 tickets for the Ian Greaves Stand are £135 Early Bird and £165 full price while Quarry Lane tickets are £110 Early Bird and £135 full price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

U14 tickets for the Ian Greaves Stand are £75 Early Bird and £85 full price while Quarry Lane tickets are £60 Early Bird and £75 full price. In 2025-26, season ticket holders will also have the option to re-sell their season ticket seat if they're unable to attend a home league match.

If the seat is sold, the season ticket holder will receive a percentage (to be confirmed) of what they paid for the ticket as a credit on their account, which can be used towards the renewal of the following season's season ticket.

The club will release further details in due course.

It is Mansfield’s ambition for the Bishop Street Stand (phase one) to be open for the start of the 2025-26 season.

However, there will be numerous requirements to satisfy before a safety certificate can be issued and the stand opened to supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Therefore, season tickets cannot yet be made available for the Bishop Street Stand and the club will update supporters when further developments are made. Hospitality details as well as matchday ticket prices for 2025-26 will be confirmed in due course.

Existing season ticket holders can reserve their seat throughout the ‘early bird’ window, online via www.stagstickets.co.uk and in person now until 5pm on Monday, 19th May (in person at the ticket office) and midnight on Monday, 1th May (online). ‘Early Bird’ season tickets are also available, online and in person, for prospective new season ticket holders, subject to availability.

The window for purchasing an ‘Early Bird’ season ticket for prospective new season ticket holders from the ticket office runs until 5pm on Monday, 19th May in person and midnight on Monday, 19th May (online).

Existing season ticket seats that remain unsold will be released from season ticket holders from midnight on Monday, 19th May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Season tickets will then go on general sale online from 12.01am on Tuesday, 20th May and 10am on Tuesday, 20th May (in person at the ticket office) with prices applicable to the general pricing structure. General sale season tickets also have the option of direct debit payments.

To renew online log in to your account on www.stagstickets.co.uk, go to ‘My Reservations’ and click on ‘Season Ticket 2025/26’.

You can then ‘add to cart’. The club asks you to check and update any personal details, where appropriate. First time buyers need to register an account via www.stagstickets.co.uk. Supporters who use a wheelchair or are ambulant disabled, and require to register an account, will need to contact the club’s ticket office. If you are unable to purchase your season ticket online, the ticket office at One Call Stadium is open from 10am until 5pm between Monday to Friday and ticket office staff will help you in purchasing a season ticket.

You can call also the ticket office in the aforementioned date and time windows on 01623 482482 (option 1).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are unable to access a digital account, existing season ticket holders can renew their seats for the 2025-26 season in person from the club’s ticket office at One Call Stadium.

Alternatively, supporters can call to renew over the phone.