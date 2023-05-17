Pre-season action for Stags at Retford United last summer. Picture by Chris Holloway.

Nigel Clough's men will begin their summer preparations with a trip to Retford United on Tuesday, 11th July.

Kick-off time is still to be confirmed.

On Saturday, 15th July, the Stags will head to National League North outfit Alfreton Town (3pm), before travelling to Scotland for a St Andrews training camp on Monday, 17th July until Friday, 21st July.

Stags' third fixture of pre-season will take place on Saturday, 22nd July as Championship side Rotherham United visit One Call Stadium (3pm).

Stags will then play another match on Tuesday, 25th July, details of which will be released at a later date, before two friendlies away at Oldham Athletic (Saturday 29 July, 3pm) and Matlock Town (Tuesday, 1st August, 7.45pm).

The games at Matlock, Retford and Oldham and visit of Rotherham are all repeats of last summer's friendlies.

