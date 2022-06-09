The squad will begin their summer preparations with a training camp in Scotland from Monday, 4th July to Friday, 8th July) before the first friendly away at Retford United (kick-off time to be confirmed) on Saturday, 9th July.

On Tuesday, 12 July (7.45), the Stags will then head to Matlock Town, followed by the club’s first home game of pre-season versus recently-promoted Championship side, Rotherham United, on Saturday 16 July (3pm) at One Call Stadium.

Mansfield will then play another fixture on Tuesday, 19th July, details of which will be released at a later date, before a concluding friendly away at newly-relegated National League Oldham Athletic on Saturday, 23rd July (3pm).

