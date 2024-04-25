Mansfield Town players and fans celebrate promotion on the pitch after victory over Accrington Stanley.

Stags today confirmed the celebrations, which will see players and coaching staff parade through the streets of Mansfield, with the bus leaving One Call Stadium from 1pm.

The Fan Zone as well as the club’s new marquee – opposite the Ian Greaves Stand - will be open to supporters from 12pm until approximately 7pm for refreshments.

Owners John and Carolyn Radford said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for the whole Town to come together and celebrate a historic promotion.

“We’re greatly looking forward to celebrating with the people of Mansfield on Sunday and hope that thousands will turn out to show their appreciation to the players and staff.”

After leaving One Call Stadium at 1pm, the bus will travel through Mansfield and will pass by the following venues:

Sir John Cockle – 1.15pm (approximately)Bold Forester – 1.20 pm (approximately)William IV – 1.25 pm (approximately)Marketplace – 1.45pm – 2.15 pm (approximately)The Talbot / Il Rosso – 2.40 pm (approximately)Return to One Call Stadium – 3pm (approximately)

The above-mentioned timings are approximate so please factor this in when making travel plans.

Upon arrival at the Marketplace, the bus will travel along Clumber Street and then down Leeming Street, and after a stop, will then make its way on to Westgate.

Please note that there will be road closures in and around the Marketplace from 12pm until approximately 3pm on Sunday in the following areas:

Top of Regent StreetTop of Leeming StreetEntrance to Market StreetWestgateStockwell Gate (entry to Marketplace)Queen’s Street/Exchange Row

At Mansfield Town Football Club the safety of everyone is of the utmost importance. With this in mind, you can expect to see security support present during this Sunday’s Open Top Bus Parade.

The club’s security colleagues will be on hand to offer friendly advice and information to keep visitors safe and will keep a close eye on crowds.

If you do see anything suspicious, please trust your instincts and alert a member of the security team, who will be more than happy to investigate.