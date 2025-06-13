Mansfield Town confirm friendly with Oxford United ahead of new season

By Sports Reporter
Published 13th Jun 2025, 11:55 BST
Gary Rowett will bring his Oxford United side to Mansfield on July 22.
Mansfield Town will play Championship outfit Oxford United in a pre-season friendly at One Call Stadium on Tuesday 22 July (7.30pm kick-off).

Gary Rowett’s men finished 17th in the Championship last season, four points clear of the relegation zone. The two sides last met in a competitive fixture back in 2016 when they were in League Two.

It is the fourth confirmed pre-season friendly for the Stags, with fixtures arranged away to Retford United on Tuesday 8 July (7pm kick-off), Macclesfield Town (3pm, Saturday 12 July) and Matlock Town (7.30pm, Tuesday 29 July).

