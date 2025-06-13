Mansfield Town confirm friendly with Oxford United ahead of new season

Gary Rowett will bring his Oxford United side to Mansfield on July 22.

Mansfield Town will play Championship outfit Oxford United in a pre-season friendly at One Call Stadium on Tuesday 22 July (7.30pm kick-off).

Gary Rowett’s men finished 17th in the Championship last season, four points clear of the relegation zone. The two sides last met in a competitive fixture back in 2016 when they were in League Two.

It is the fourth confirmed pre-season friendly for the Stags, with fixtures arranged away to Retford United on Tuesday 8 July (7pm kick-off), Macclesfield Town (3pm, Saturday 12 July) and Matlock Town (7.30pm, Tuesday 29 July).