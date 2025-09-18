Mansfield Town confirm date for spectacular annual fireworks display

The skies will light up over One Call Stadium on November 5.

Mansfield Town’s ticket-only annual fireworks display will take place on Wednesday, November 5 at One Call Stadium.

The spectacular fireworks show will begin at 7pm, with gates opening at 5pm for attendees to enjoy the fairground and stalls on the One Call Stadium car park. Sandy’s Bar & Kitchen, located at the rear of the Ian Greaves Stand, will be open throughout the evening.

The Radford Foundation Marquee will also be open from 5pm while refreshment kiosks will be open inside the stadium.

Due to the fairground and stalls, parking at One Call Stadium will be extremely limited and sold on a first-come, first-served basis. The price per vehicle will be £8.

Allocated seating will be in operation inside One Call Stadium, meaning spectators must be situated on the seat in accordance with their purchased ticket.