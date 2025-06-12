Mansfield Town complete signing of former Stockport County, Cambridge United, Swindon Town and Doncaster Rovers full-back

Kyle Knoyle has arrived at Mansfield Town.

Mansfield Town have completed the signing of full-back Kyle Knoyle after his release from Stockport County.

The full-back has signed a two-year deal, having made 23 Sky Bet League One appearances last season.

The 28-year-old began his career with West Ham United, making one senior appearance in the Europa League third qualifying round against FC Astra Giurgiu.

While at the Hammers, the defender enjoyed loan spells at Dundee United and Wigan Athletic.

Upon leaving East London in 2017, Knoyle completed a permanent transfer to Swindon Town where he spent two seasons, making 60 appearances in Sky Bet League Two.

He then completed a permanent move to Cambridge United, where he was named in both the PFA and EFL Team of the Season for the 2020/21 campaign.

The 28-year-old’s standout performances earned him a move to Doncaster Rovers in 2021 as he recorded 45 appearances and five assists for the Sky Bet League One outfit.

The right-back spent the first-half of the 2022/23 campaign with Rovers, again impressing before signing for Stockport County for an undisclosed fee in January.

Knoyle went on to play a key role in the Hatters’ promotion to Sky Bet League One the following season, recording five assists in 24 league games.

Manager Nigel Clough said: “Kyle’s a player who we’ve played against a lot in the last few seasons. He gives us a lot of versatility on the right side, whether it be at centre-back, right-back or wing-back, so he’ll provide good competition in those areas.

“He knows this league inside-out and has played a big part in Stockport’s success.”

The signing is Stags’ fourth of the close season following the arrivals of Ryan Sweeney, midfielder Regan Hendry and goalkeeper Liam Roberts.