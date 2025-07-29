Mansfield Town complete friendlies with draw at Matlock Town as the big kick-off looms

Mansfield Town completed their pre-season friendly programme with a 1-1 draw away at Northern Premier League East neighbours Matlock Town tonight.

It was a final run out for some of the first team squad plus a sprinkling of youngsters ahead of Saturday's League One curtain-raiser at Burton Albion.

Declan Eratt-Thompson gave Matlock an early lead but George Maris levelled before the break with home keeper Myles Boney making several good saves while Diego De Girolamo hit the Stags woodwork.

Stags started the night with eight first teamers in the line-up, captained by Jordan Bowery, with Baccus and McLaughlin starting as wing backs.

But it was the Gladiators who drew first blood after only two minutes as De Girolamo touched the ball back to Thompson on the edge of the box, who curled it superbly into the top corner with the outside of his boot.

Soon after, De Girolamo had a decent effort saved after some great link-up play with Washington in the Mansfield half.

Stags responded as Kruszynski forced the keeper to save with his feet, then Baccus had an effort blocked before Moriah-Welsh shot just wide from 20 yards.

Mansfield should have been level on 28 minutes but, after Moriah-Welsh had rounded the keeper and squared for Kruszynksi, the youngster somehow missed the target from close range.

Home keeper Boney was then well placed behind a Bolton shot.

But the pressure told on 37 minutes as Maris levelled matters after he managed to get a decisive first time finish onto a low Baccus cross.

Boney was again called into action just before the break after Baccus tried his luck from distance.

Maris almost doubled his and Mansfield's tally 11 minutes into the second half as Moriah-Welsh's defence-splitting pass found him, but he was just unable to touch the ball beyond Boney, who made a brave challenge, and Matlock were able to clear.

Mansfield had a let-off three minutes later as De Girolamo beat two Mansfield defenders inside the box, but saw his final effort hit the post and trickle along the goal line before being cleared.

Stags pushed the versatile Bowery up front for the last half hour and on 73 minutes he narrowly missed the bottom corner with a volley from distance.

Three minutes later Boney made another important save, this time to thwart Blake-Tracy as he redirected a low free kick goalwards.

It was his last action as he made way for Parker to keep goal for the final 12 minutes.

Kruszynski fired wide for the Stags as they looked in vain for a late winner.

MATLOCK: Boney (Parker 78), Mbayo, Milambo, Bachirou, Ravenhill, Oglesby, Thompson, Sault (Rodrigues 83), De Girolamo (Fry 89), Washington (Giles 69), Wilson (Murray 67). SUBS NOT USED: Wiley, Gibson.

STAGS: Mason, Flanagan, Bowery (Taylor 77), Blake-Tracy, Baccus (Wauchope 82), Lewis, Maris (Abdullah 77), Moriah-Welsh (Kokkinos 77), McLaughlin (Hartmann 82), Kruszynski, Bolton (Anderson HT). SUBS NOT USED: Nunez.

ATTENDANCE: 1,414.