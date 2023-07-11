Lucas Akins led the goals blitz with a hat-trick.

Ollie Clarke and James Perch were not involved due to precautionary knocks so trialists Brennan Dickenson and Kieron Freeman, who have been training with the club, were added to a 23-man squad featuring 20 outfield players.

Before the game Stags confirmed that trialist Aaron Lewis had signed a two-year deal.

SPORT: FOOTBALL: PRE SEASON : Retford Utd v Mansfield Town FC : Cannon Park : 11 July 2022

In the first half Stags lined up with Pym, Freeman, Kilgour, Cargill, Dickenson, Lewis, Reed, Quinn, Gale, Oates, Bowery.

The second half XI was Mason, Johnson, O'Toole, Cooper, Macdonald, Maris, Hartigan, Boateng, Keillor-Dunn, Akins, Swan.

Stags went ahead on 26 minutes when Lewis’ through ball found James Gale on the right.

His initial shot was saved before the forward tapped home left footed on the rebound.

James Gale celebrates the opener.

Three minutes after the break they doubled that lead as Hiram Boateng’s cross was expertly volleyed home by Akins inside the area.

Two minutes later a George Maris cross from the right found the back of the net via a deflection for 3-0.

Retford almost pulled one back on the hour but hit the post.

Instead it was 4-0 on 70 minutes when Boateng’s strike from inside the area was saved but only as far as Callum Johnson, who buried an effort into the Retford net.

Alfie Kilgour in action.

Boateng set up another on 82 minutes after his driven cross from the left was met first time by Will Swan, who tapped home.

Stags' late goals flurry continued on 84 minutes as Akins added his second and completed his hat-trick two minutes later, both times slotting home first time finishes.

And it was 8-0 on 88 minutes as Davis Keillor-Dunn chopped onto his left before firing low into the corner to round off a good night's work for the visitors.