Mansfield Town coach Andy Garner hails Stags heroes as they shoot down his former club Blackpool
A first half Will Evans brace kept in-form Mansfield in third place in League One after five straight wins at this level for the first time since April 1976.
It was also a third clean sheet in as many games.
“It was another absolutely fantastic performance. It was right up there – it has to be,” smiled Garner.
“It was incredible how much work they have put in and it is a fantastic three points.
“We have not had it all our own way today. We were outplayed in spells.
“But the effort, commitment and quality the players are giving, especially with the goals, they can't do any more at the moment.
“Blackpool are a very good side and we had lost two more players to injury that we could have done with today.
“But players have come in and done a great job – they are on their knees.
“Especially those who have not played for a long time. I can't give them any more praise, they have been fantastic.
“I thought we started well and it's nice to get rewarded with a goal.
“I think Blackpool then took over a bit and had a good spell.
“It was another good finish for the second.
“We were delighted with that first half.
“There were not too many chances after that, so they are vital moments.
“It was a big thing keeping another clean sheet too.
“We know they are good players and that we can play but they are working as hard as they possibly can.”
Few would have believed Mansfield could start the season as well as they have and Garner said: “The step up to this division is bigger than I thought it would be but these players have been asked to set a standard, and they have done that.
“We are not shocked by it as they are good players and honest players.
“We are doing all right.
“We didn't want to go into the international break on a bad result as you spend all week thinking about it.”
He added: “I would have taken a point today without a shadow of a doubt. So to get all three is a fantastic bonus and it was thoroughly deserved.
“The crowd were fantastic today and the noise was deafening at times. I am delighted for them.”
