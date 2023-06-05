But boss Nigel Clough may add an extra defender if they fail to reach an agreement with veteran James Perch to stay on.

Clough has already landed defensive pair Calum Macdonald and Baily Cargill as well as making loanee striker Will Swan a permanent signing.

“I am pleased to get the players in that we have done – and the timing of it as well,” said Clough

Nigel Clough with main keeper target Christy Pym.

“We know this squad does not need major surgery – it's not seven or eight players. That makes the three or four we do bring in even more important.

“It will depend on James Perch being around as cover. If so, I think one good defender would do it – Jordan Bowery's flexibility enables that. I don't think we could have the same injury crisis again.

“We do still have John-Joe O'Toole as well as cover too.”

He added: “I was very pleased to get Will Swan on a permanent, then add two defenders in Bailey Cargill and Calum Macdonald.

“They are all good ages and we needed those specific positions. It was nice to get two left footers in as well with Calum and Bailey.

“We are still a little short defender wise. So that is the next priority now – try to get another defender in. And a goalkeeper.

“We have identified somebody we are keen on and we are talking to them at the moment.

“He is mainly a centre half but I think could play full back as well.

“So we hope to try to do something. But there is a little bit of competition out there for him, which is understandable. We will keep working on that one.

“The market goes a bit quiet in June. If there is one month that tends to be down time for football it seems to be June now. And everyone tries to get away for a break.

“People either do their business in May or it starts to pick up again at the end of June and beginning of July as people start coming back for pre-season.”

Pym impressed on loan from Peterborough United last season and is unlikely to stay with Posh after a bust-up with manager Darren Ferguson.

“We are still in talks for Christy Pym and I think that's progressing. There have been one or two obstacles – one or two caused by him,” said Clough

“Hopefully that may get sorted. He is our number one choice.

“Having worked with him last season it is one less change. He's one the players know and everyone trusts.

“But we do have two or three other names on the list.

“There are one or two other younger ones on the list at the moment, but it won't be Nathan Bishop again. He will be playing in a higher division.

“Being so close last season, we have brought in two new players. But we don't really want a new goalkeeper. The fewer changes the better.

“We have Scott Flinders here too who is more than capable. And just below them is Owen Mason, who we have high hopes for. He need to probably go out and play a season on loan. That's the plan for him next season at the highest level he can and see how he develops.”

On other players whose futures are still in the air, Clough said: “I think George Cooper is getting close to agreeing which is good. He will be with us pre-season with a view to him going out on loan again.

“We are having a chat about different things with James Perch too.

“It's a bit different with Jason Law and Keiran Wallace as they really need to get out and play regular football. The ball is in their court.

“It is purely the best thing for them, Jason especially at his age.

“If they don't get sorted we've told them come back and we will see. I don't think it would do either of them any good being with us next season. We have left it open and not offered them anything. I think they are both good enough to get something somewhere.”

It also looks unlikely Forest loanee defender Riley Harbottle will be back.

Clough said: “I saw Riley last week but I don't think the plan has changed for him to go to the next level. If we'd been promoted it might have been a different story.