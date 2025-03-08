Mansfield Town midfielder Aaron Lewis believes the club are very close to ending their winless run after they battled back from behind to draw 1-1 at Stevenage today.

Stags have not won any of their last 13 games but this was a third draw in a row and a hard-earned point thanks to Jordan Rhodes' 81st minute leveller – his first goal for the club.

“We could easily have won that 1-0 today,” said Lewis.

“We have just got to be resolute and solid at the back. We know we will score goals if we keep playing the way we are.

“Everyone is working really hard. We don't need to change an awful lot from what we are doing now.

“We just need to be patient on the ball and trust each other.”

“It was a good point, especially after going a goal down.”

Former Stag Jamie Reid put Stevenage ahead just before the break with Mansfield claiming he was offside.

“I think we did well for 40 minutes and we were disappointed to concede just before half-time,” said Lewis.

“But we were really patient, came back out and knew we'd get a chance if we just kept doing what we were doing.

“It was a battle. You know coming to places like this they will make life difficut for you and I thought we coped with it well for the majority of the first half. “There were definitely positive signs we didn't need to change much.

“We just needed to get the ball forward in the box and create chances.”

He added: “I am buzzing for Jordan. He's been working hard in training so to see him snap one up in front of goal is really good as that is what we've been seeing every day.

“Hopefully that gives him the confidence to go on now.”