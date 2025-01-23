Stags will host Northampton on a Friday night.

Mansfield Town’s EFL League One game against Northampton Town has been brought forward and will be shown live on television.

The Stags will host the Cobblers on Friday, February 7 with a 7.45pm start, as opposed to the following day at 3pm as was originally scheduled.

The match will be now be shown on Sky Sports +, with Stags battling for a play-off place and Northampton currently battling just above the relegation zone.