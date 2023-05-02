Mansfield Town chairman John Radford says town is behind the Stags as they try to scrape unlikely play-off spot

A tired 2-1 home defeat by Harrogate Town on Saturday has left Stags' play-off hopes hanging by a thread as, three points adrift, they now have to win by three goals at Colchester United on Monday (12.30pm), and hopes rivals Salford City or Bradford City are beaten.

The Stags have already won 11 away games so far, and one more win will be a club record in the Football League.

Speaking at the club's end of season dinner, Radford said: “I’m grateful that - with some luck also required - we still have a fighting chance of a top seven finish with one game to go.

The anguish shows on Lucas Akins as a home loss to Harrogate leaves Stags a monumental task on Monday. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

“Let me say from the outset to Nigel, his staff and players as we approach the final hurdle of the regular campaign; thank you for your huge endeavours this season.

“The path to our current position has not always been smooth.

“The ultimate measure of a club is surely not how it stands in moments of success and silverware, but how it stands in times of trial and tribulation.

“And as is typical in a League Two campaign, where skill and stamina is tested in equal measure, we have had our challenges to overcome.

“The treatment room has at times, been more like a field hospital, and we’ve headed into matches in recent months with a diminished arsenal, yet we’ve rallied to fight as warriors for the badge and secure vital points.

“Let me say this to our management and players, rest assured, this fanbase, this club, and this town will be with you every step of the way next week at Colchester.

“You’ll have an army of over 1,400 Stags’ fans backing you in Essex from the first whistle to the last. And we’ll head into this crucial encounter as we are now; together, as one united club.

Where there is unity, there is victory, and we are unified behind you heading into this final showdown.”

He added: “As we reflect on the season to date, there have been many highlights to savour.

“Our attacking exploits have led us to become amongst the top scorers in League Two with a string of magnificent victories along the way.

“Wins at home to Wimbledon and Doncaster, and away to Carlisle and Swindon have been a particular personal highlight - emphasising a solid defence, a creative midfield, and lethal attack.

“And now with every hope and wish, the best will be yet to come.

“Year after year, season after season, this club has grown and is continuing to grow.

“Where in the past this club has lagged behind others, now, in certain areas, we are leading the way.

“Our state-of-the-art training ground is the jewel in the club’s crown, and is a first-class training base for our first team, ladies team and Academy.

“Our attendances at One Call Stadium are the club’s highest this century, and the number of season ticket holders has hit new records in the modern era.