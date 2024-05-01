Mansfield Town chairman John Radford learned from his mistakes on the way to promotion glory

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stags ended the season in third place and celebrated with an open top bus tour last week in front of thousands of delighted fans.

“I blush a little bit sometimes when they sing 'there's only one Johnny Radford' but what fantastic fans we have,” he smiled.

“This is a stepping stone for us and in life you have to try to go for the next stepping stone.

John Radford salutes fans on the promotion open top bus parade. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

“This feels like a fantastic gold stone I have stepped on and hopefully I can hit another gold stone on the next step.

“If I could rewind time a bit there are things I would have done slightly differently, but I would never have not taken over the club. There have just been lessons I have learned along the way.

“I have been here 14 years and I have made a few mistakes. But each time I am learning from them and improving things.

“Hopefully, when you go to the ground you can see that and the efficiencies that have been put in place as well as the way we are recruiting with our players, the way we run our Academy and the skill sets among the staff here. Everything has improved.

“That is all I can do as a chairman – send it in the right direction. Everything is on a green graph on the up.”

Before taking over the Stags, Radford's One Call Insurance company were heavily involved in Doncaster Rovers.

“One of my main companies is in Doncaster and we always took a box there to entertain guests,” he said.

“I had a lot of staff there - and still do - and we did advertise there for a while.

“But when the club I love came on the market and I realised I could get involved, it was a no-brainer for me.

“I do like Doncaster Rovers but, I'm sorry, I am from Mansfield and Mansfield Town is where my heart is.”

Radford took the reins in 2010 from from Steve Hymas, Steve Middleton and chairman Andy Saunders, who had been trying to save the struggling club after its demise under previous owner Keith Haslam.