Mansfield Town chairman backs club's academy prospects under Richard Cooper

With John Dempster now first team manager, Mansfield Town chairman John Radford believes the academy is in good hands under new manager Richard Cooper.

And he reiterated his ambition to see academy youngsters make it all the way through to the first team.

“The academy is in an excellent state. Richard Cooper is one of the most prolific professionals I have ever met,” said Radford.

“He keeps himself in order and he knows exactly what is happening around the club. And his heart is in then club as well – and his wife works for the club.

“I think the academy is in the best state it's ever been.”

He continued: “We have some new connections that are happening with the academy over the next year or so.

“We are trying to bring in players from around our area into the academy and hopefully we will get one or two of them through into our first team. That is the ambition of the academy.

“I understand a manager's position, but I would love to see them come through.

“When David Flitcroft was here the youth got more of a chance and they will certainly get that with John Dempster.

“But they have got to earn their stripes. There is no easy membership to get into the first team of Mansfield Town. You have got to be good at the game. But I think that talent is now starting to come through.”