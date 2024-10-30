Mansfield Town Chad player ratings from win against Newcastle United U21s

Mansfield Town produced a fine 3-0 home win over Newcastle United U21s in their final Bristol Street motors Trophy group game last night.

Here are the match ratings out of 10 for the Stags side by Chad sports editor John Lomas.

SCOTT FLINDERS 9 – Rarely gets a game but always shine when he does. Flinders made a string of saves to deny Newcastle's young starlets, culminating in a fine late penalty save at the end.

LUCAS AKINS 8 – Enjoyed a fine hour at right wing and looks back to full, powerful fitness. Scored the first goal with a confident back post volley.

ALFIE KILGOUR 8 – Big night for Kilgour with first start after 15 months out. Good early tackle on Garang Kuol will have given him confidence and he did well, eventually sliding in to make a perfectly-timed, goal-saving tackle on Ben Parkinson. Got 77 minutes under his belt.

ADEN FLINT 8 – Against U21s opposition it literally looked like men against boys as the giant Flint dominated in the air at the back.

FRAZER BLAKE-TRACY 7 – A solid outing in a back three and an assist, Blake-Tracy looks fully fit for league action at centre half or left wing back.

CALUM MACDONALD 6 – Rare outing for a player frozen out by squad number limitations. Worked hard and should have scored when one-on-one but saw his shot saved.

GEORGE MARIS 7 – Still short on full fitness and took a nasty knock in the first half. A bit careless with his passing earlier on, almost costing a goal at one stage. But he improved as the game went on and his fine through ball put Macdonald away on goal on 74 minutes just before he came off. Also went close from 25 yards.

BEN QUINN 9 – Another player who can't even get on the league first team bench right now but took his chance to shine with two goals – the second a 25 yard pearler – and an assist for Akins. Worked his socks off – Man of the Match.

HIRAM BOATENG 8 – Powerful display with some strong running, good passing and fierce tackling. A possible start earned for Sunday?

TOM NICHOLS 6 – Worked hard and was involved in some good moves but never looked like testing the keeper. Set up a chance for Waine.

BEN WAINE 6 – Had one shot saved but frustrating night for him. Worked hard but did not see as much of the ball as he would have liked.

SUBS

FINN FLANAGAN 6 – Given a first team debut for the last half-hour and did well. Had the confidence to play a great long ball down the line for Macdonald.

JAKUB KRUSZYNSKI 6 – Another debut youngster, full of confidence to run at players and make himself available.

JAYDEN CHAMBERS-MORGAN 6 – The third youngest player ever to make a debut for Stags at 16, Chambers-Morgan worked hard and held his positions well when defending, but had little chance to show his big talent on the ball in his late cameo.

RONNIE KOKKINOS 6 – Another of the four debutants and was quick to get involved and did not look out of place.

LEWIS WARNABY 6 - On for a debut in central defence, Warnaby looked nervous early on with a couple of stray passes, but grew into it.

STAGS: Flinders, Akins (Kruszynski 66), Kilgour (Warnaby 77), Flint, Blake-Tracy, Macdonald, Maris (Chambers-Morgan 77), Boateng (Flanagan 60), B. Quinn, Waine (Kokkinos 77), Nichols. SUBS NOT USED: Mason, Taylor.