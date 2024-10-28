Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mansfield Town produced a thrilling 1-1 home draw with League One leaders Birmingham City on Saturday.

Here are the match ratings out of 10 for the Stags side by Chad sports editor John Lomas.

CHRISTY PYM 7 – Had little to do in truth as Stags defended so well and had no chance with the goal. But some typically safe handling and a great kick to try to send Will Evans away. An untypical loose pass almost proved costly but he made amends with the subsequent save after gifting the ball to Birmingham.

JORDAN BOWERY 8 – A makeshift centre half that looked anything but makeshift against some very expensive strikers – superb display again.

Stags celebrate during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Birmingham City FC at the One Call Stadium, 26 Oct 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

DEJI OSHILAJA 9 – Oshilaja – an almost permanent man of the match right now – was rock solid in defence in the first half and a powerhouse handful in midfield after the break as he showed his versatility.

BAILY CARGILL 6 – defended well but still clearly short on fitness after injury and was substituted at half-time.

ELLIOTT HEWITT 6 – Another one who could only manage 45 minutes after recent injury and unable to produce his best yet.

KEANU BACCUS 7 – Really getting up to speed now with the English game and won the crucial free kick for the equaliser.

GEORGE MARIS 6 – Forced into a recall after injury earlier than wanted after Louis Reed was ruled out and the rust showed. He was miles off his capabilities and also came off at half-time.

AARON LEWIS 7 – a bundle of energy in midfield.

STEPHEN McLAUGHLIN 7 – Defended well and got forward a lot, despite lack of fitness after injury. Had two chances to win it but tired legs prevented the finishes he wanted.

WILL EVANS 8 – Worked so hard for the team and almost netted a couple of times. Will be disappointed not to score from a one-on-one after being sent away by a long kick from Pym but then found himself crowded out by recovering defenders.

LEE GREGORY 9 – Simply class throughout the 90 minutes – as good as anyone on the expensively-assembled Birmingham side. His seventh goal of the season direct from a free kick earned the precious point.

SUBS

LUCAS AKINS (for Hewitt, 46) 8 – Gave his all in the second half which really stirred the home fans. Might have won it but he could not get the needed power in his header.

ADEN FLINT 7 – Still chasing full fitness but Flint was excellent with some crucial defending and a real presence.

FRAZER BLAKE-TRACY 7 – Decent second half defensively though can still offer more going forward when fully fit.

HIRAM BOATENG 8 – Worked so hard in his half-hour cameo which, like Akin,s got the home fans on their feet.

STEPHEN QUINN 7 – Little chance to make an impact in the last 11 minutes.

STAGS: Pym, Hewitt (Akins HT), Bowery, Oshilaja, Cargill (Flint HT), McLaughlin, Maris (Blake-Tracy HT), Baccus (S. Quinn 79), Lewis (Boateng 62), Evans, Gregory. SUBS NOT USED: Flinders, Waine.