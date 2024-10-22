Mansfield Town Chad player ratings at Wigan

John Lomas
By John Lomas

Chad Sports Editor

Published 22nd Oct 2024
Mansfield Town hit back from Saturday’s first home defeat of the season to pull off a sensational 2-1 win away win at Wigan Athletic tonight.

Here are the match ratings out of 10 for the Stags side by Chad sports editor John Lomas.

Christy Pym 8 – Made a crucial first half save, though got lucky when he spilled a free kick late in the half. Faultless after the break, could do nothing about the goal and safely saved a late Wigan effort.

Lucas Akins 6 – Back and a little rusty from injury, Akins gave all he could and took a first half booking before being replaced at the break.

Action from the Sky Bet League One match against Wigan Athletic at the Brick Community Stadium, 22 Oct 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.mediaAction from the Sky Bet League One match against Wigan Athletic at the Brick Community Stadium, 22 Oct 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media
Action from the Sky Bet League One match against Wigan Athletic at the Brick Community Stadium, 22 Oct 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Deji Oshilaja 9 – Another absolutely monster display in central defence from one of the players of the season so far.

Jordan Bowery 8 – Stags' utility player slotted in a three-man central defence and was again magnificent under constant pressure.

Baily Cargill 7 – Lucky not to give away a penalty just before the break but rose to the challenge in a fine second half showing.

Blake Frazer-Tracy 7 – Put himself about and seems to be shaking off his injury rust well.

Keanu Baccus 9 – Tireless all-action display from the Aussie international as he went just wide in the first half before drilling home his first goal for the club to win the match.

Louis Reed 7 – Reed was not given his usual time and space to dictate the game by the hungry home side but was still a figure of calm amid the hectic action around him. Was lucky not to be punished for with one loose ball in the first half.

Aaron Lewis 7 – Always a threat going forward and got through some important defensive work too.

Will Evans 8 – Magnificent opening goal with a top corner finish from 25 yards and ran his socks off for the cause.

Ben Waine 6 – Was a constant nuisance for the home defence as he showed great energy in closing them down. But didn't really threaten the home goal.

SUBS

Elliott Hewitt 8 – Had a fine half down the right, getting forward whenever he could and largely keeping a tricky winger at bay.

Stephen McLaughlin 7 – An important last 20 minutes or so of defending and running the clock down.

George Maris 6 – Didn't see much of the ball on his return but played his part in keeping Wigan at bay.

Lee Gregory 7 – Tried hard to hold the ball up front as Wigan piled on the pressure in a late nine minute cameo.

Aden Flint 6 – Helped shore up the defence for the final minutes of added time and the sight of his giant frame coming onto the pitch would have had Wigan hearts sinking immediately.

STAGS: Pym, Bowery, Oshilaja, Cargill, Akins (Hewitt 46), Baccus, Reed (Flint 89), Lewis, Blake-Tracy (McLaughlin 72), Evans (Gregory 81), Waine (Maris 72). SUBS NOT USED: Flinders, Boateng.

