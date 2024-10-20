Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mansfield Town suffered a first home defeat of the season as Stevenage triumphed 1-0 on Saturday.

Here are the match ratings out of 10 for the Stags side by Chad sports editor John Lomas.

Christy Pym 8 – Once again the Stags keeper, despite having little to do, pulled off two crucial saves when needed. The second of those kept Stags in the hunt until the end. Could do nothing about the sensational free kick that beat him

George Williams 7 – Another solid display from a defender who knows some of the club's key defenders are almost fit to challenge him.

Action during the Sky Bet League One match against Stevenage FC at the One Call Stadium, 19 Oct 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Stephen McLaughlin 6 – Defended well but failed to put in the quality crosses he is capable of. However, one great free kick after the break almost set up Gregory.

Elliott Hewitt 8 – a constant menace down the right and involved in some of Stags' best moves.

Baily Cargill 6 – Looked a little rusty after his injury lay-off and being booked halfway through the first half had him on edge. Subbed at the break.

Will Evans 6 – Busy display and a willing runner but little went for him and he failed to trouble the keeper.

Stephen Quinn 7 – Worked his socks off as always and tried to inspire, almost scored just after the break but keeper saved well.

Lee Gregory 7 – Took a nasty knock in the first half but soldiered on and did force a second half save from close range. A great outlet up front as always.

Deji Oshilaja 8 – Rock solid with some great tackles and general defending.

Louis Reed 6 – Not as accurate with his passing as the previous home game with Blackpool and wasn't able to pull the strings as well as usual.

Hiram Boateng 6 – Industrious afternoon but unable to create much on the day.

SUBS

Aaron Lewis 7 – Lively after he came on in the 67th minute.

Jordan Bowery 7 – Late introduction but vital clearance almost off the line near the end after Pym had parried a cross-cum-shot at his near post.

Frazer Blake-Tracy 8 – the second half sub had a fine game, strong and powerful and always looked like he might make something happen going forward.

Ben Waine 6 – Had little chance to make an impact after coming on late on.

Keanu Baccus 7 – The 67th minute sub impressed, taking players on and forcing a good save form the keeper with eight minutes to go.

STAGS: Pym, Williams (Lewis 67), McLaughlin, Hewitt (Bowery 86), Cargill (Blake-Tracy HT), Evans (Waine 86), S. Quinn (Baccus 67), Gregory, Oshilaja, Reed, Boateng. SUBS NOT USED: Flinders, Kilgour.