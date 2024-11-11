Mansfield Town Chad player ratings after defeat at Wrexham on Saturday

Despite dominating for spells and creating good chances, Mansfield Town left Wrexham empty-handed in Saturday's 1-0 defeat at their old rivals.

Here are Chad sports editor John Lomas' marks out of 1-0 for the Stags from Saturday.

CHRISTY PYM 6 – Had little to do, not at fault for the goal and then had to go off injured after half an hour after landing awkwardly.

ELLIOT HEWITT 7 – Thankfully looking fitter by the game and helped set up Lee Gregory for the shot that hit the bar while going close himself late on.

DEJI OSHILAJA 7 – Another powerful display but might have done better in preventing the shot for Wrexham's winner.

ADEN FLINT 7 – Back to being a rock at the back after his injury lay-off, Flint dominated in the air against Wrexham's lethal front men.

BAILY CARGILL 8 – Best showing for a while as he defended well and got forward too. Made one crucial tackle on Ollie Palmer as he shaped to pull the trigger.

FRAZER BLAKE-TRACY 6 – Defended well, though like Oshilaja, might have got a block in on the winning goal. Could do with more crosses from his side too.

LOUIS REED 7 – Tried to dictate the play as usual as Mansfield stuck to their passing game going forward while Wrexham went long and by-passed him in midfield. Put Evans through for a chance.

KEANU BACCUS 6 – Worked hard but put his one chance over. Replaced on 57 minutes.

AARON LEWIS 7 – A busy afternoon as he put himself about and tried to make something happen. Great free kick to set up a Gregory header.

LEE GREGORY 6 – Got into great positions so will be disappointed not to score, especially when he hit the crossbar. Might have had a penalty but referee said no.

WILL EVANS 6 – Should have scored at least once from his chances on the day.

SUBSTITUTES

SCOTT FLINDERS 8 – Called into unexpected action midway through the first half, Flinders was superb throughout with good handling and a fine save from Ollie Palmer.

BEN WAINE 6 – Hard to make an impact with a very late entrance but did get one chance which he spurned.

LUCAS AKINS 7 – Another powerful display after coming on midway through the second half.

JORDAN BOWERY 6 – No real chance to impress after coming on in the final minutes.

HIRAMN BOATENG 7 – Livened things up in midfield after his 57th minute introduction. Created a chance for Quinn

STEPHEN QUINN 6 – Did not really get into the game in his 22 minutes of action and fired over a difficult chance at the near post.

STAGS: Pym (Flinders 31), Hewitt (Waine 85), Oshilaja, Flint, Cargill, Blake-Tracy (Akins 68), Reed (Bowery 85), Baccus (Boateng 57), Lewis (S. Quinn 68), Gregory, Evans. SUBS NOT USED: Kilgour.