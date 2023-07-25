Mansfield Town CEO Carolyn Radford is the club's new Community Trust patron

Mrs Radford, who recently reassumed the role of chief executive at One Call Stadium following a previously successful nine-year spell in the position, will help evolve the Community Trust – previously known as Football in the Community.

In the 2022/23 academic year, the Trust partnered with 46 different schools across the Premier League Primary Stars programme, with approximately 16,500 primary school pupils engaging in their activities during the same period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Radford said: “It’s a huge privilege and an important role in raising awareness of what we’re doing in the community.

Carolyn Radford - new patron of Community Trust.

“We have a great platform at the football club, and in conjunction with the Stags’ Community Trust and The Radford Foundation we can make a positive impact on people’s lives.

“We want to reach a wider audience and enhance the great work which is already being done.

“As a family, we want to give back to Mansfield and by strengthening our ties with the Community Trust we can make a massive difference to the community of Mansfield.“

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stags Community Trust manager Gary Shaw said: “I am delighted to welcome Carolyn as a patron. I believe this will create a stronger partnership and relationship with the club.

“This is a great time for Carolyn to join us as we rebrand and grow our charitable organisation and we hope that additional opportunities may materialise from this venture.

“I am looking forward to this new chapter as we aim to continue to our great work and success across the local community.”​​​​​​​