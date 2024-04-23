Mansfield Town captain Aden Flint wins Chad Readers' Player of Season award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The giant defender pipped top scorer Davis Keillor-Dunn to win the Chad trophy.

Flint also won Stags Supporters’ Association Player of the Season and Supporters’ Player of the Season, voted for on mansfieldtown.net.

Keillor-Dunn did win the Players’ Player of the Season with Lewis Brunt second and Louis Reed in third.

Aden Flint receives his trophy from Chad sports editor John Lomas.

And the Golden Boot went to Keillor-Dunn for his 22 goals ahead of this weekend's final game at Barrow.

However, Goal of the Season was won by Aaron Lewis for his long range stunner at Accrington – a game in which Keillor-Dunn had already netted a spectacular overhead effort.

Directors’ Player of the Season went to Leicester City loanee Lewis Brunt and Owners’ Player of the Season was won by Louis Reed.

Ladies’ Player of the Season went to Libby Bartlett – a tireless creative midfielder, a key component in the middle of the park with a fine passing ability and who has controlled many a game this season in her role as defensive midfielder.

Academy Director’s Player of the Season was Lewis Warnaby – a combative defender, excellent attitude, has enjoyed a solid two years as a scholar and id described as wearing his heart on his sleeve and a real players’ player.

Academy Player of the Season went to Ronnie Kokkinos – a creative, technically excellent player who has featured in the reserves. Hed is an attacking midfielder with an exquisite first touch and one of the most creative Academy players from the youth production line.

PFA Community Champion winner was Callum Johnson. The award is presented every season to a player who has demonstrated exceptional dedication to making a positive impact within their community through a variety of different activities and projects which are run via Mansfield Town Community Trust and the club.

