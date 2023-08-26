Mansfield Town captain Aden Flint delighted to mark his 500th senior game with comeback win over Stockport County

And Stags' summer signing is now looking forward to a very quick return to Sheffield Wednesday for Tuesday night's Carabao Cup tie after helping the Owls to promotion last season.

“If you had said to me when I first turned professional I would play 500 games I would have snapped your hand off,” he smiled.

“I am grateful for all the games I've played. But I don't want to stop now – I want to carry on.

Aden Flint speaks after Stags' Sky Bet League 2 match against Stockport County FC at the One Call Stadium, 26 August 2023. Photo credit should read : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“There have been many highlights from making my debut to three promotions and a cup win at Wembley.

“I am delighted to be playing at Mansfield Town now. I didn't do a pre-season so I am still getting up to full sharpness but that will only come with playing games.”

On the game he said: “It is nice to remain unbeaten and get a hard fought three points.

“I don't think any other team has had as many injuries as us, but you just get on with it.

“We are playing some great football. First half today we were a bit sloppy and it wasn't us. We let in two soft goals.

“But we addressed that at half-time, came back out on the front foot, started playing our stuff and look what happened. We got the result.”

He added: “We now have to keep this momentum going. When we are fluid and playing our football I don't think there are many teams that can live with us. We could have had a few more wins on the board.

“I love the way we play football and attack against teams. It's nice to come into a team that play a lot of football like this.”

Flint is now ready for his Hillsborough return and said: “It is a massive week. We have a great game to look forward to at Hillsborough then we have Bradford here again which is another big game.