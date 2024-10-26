Mansfield Town can survive in League One with the character of this squad believes Stephen McLaughlin
McLaughlin stressed there were no 'bad eggs' in the dressing room and believes that can take them a long way coupled with the quality of their play.
“The squad we have and the players we have coming on from the bench, we have no problems,” he said.
“We have one aim this year and we are all together in that.
“It's a good vibe here. We have a squad of quality here, which is fine, but we also have a squad of very good people which is absolutely massive.
“I have been in squads of good players but it doesn't always work. Everyone is behind each other here and that's all you can ask for.
“If you work hard in football you get your rewards and who knows where it will take us?”
McLaughlin was delighted his side managed to take a point off Birmingham and how well they managed to mix up their styles, and said: “As a team that was massive for us – some people gave us no hope.
“This draw and this performance are a huge boost for us as they are top of the table, have spent a lot of money on good players, and we were easily a match for them - and second half we should have won it.
“We were ugly at times, going long to Lee Gregory up front. We showed we have that side of our game as well.”
