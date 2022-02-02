Burton Albion enjoying their unlikely time in the Championship in 2016.

Clough has the immediate task of trying to get Stags into League One first, but has already overseen the rise of Burton Albion from non-league into the Championship and said: “Having seen Burton Albion in the Championship for two seasons, that gives everybody in modern day football hope that they can achieve that.

“When we went there 20-odd years ago they were in the Dr Martens League playing at Weymouth and Dorchester and fighting our way in non-league.

“Then 20 years later to be in the Championship, I think that gives every small club hope.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clough said he would love to repeat the feat and be at the helm of taking Mansfield there.

“Of course I would like to be part of that but football is too unpredictable,” he said.

“You just need to ask Lee Johnson that. Sunderland are third in the league, had one poor 90 minutes on Saturday after a great run in the last couple of months, and somehow he's out of work.”