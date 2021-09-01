Mansfield Town bring in two new loan defenders

New loan man Richard Nartey played for Nigel Clough at Burton Albion. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Stags have signed Richard Nartey from Burnley on loan until the end of the season and Will Forrester on loan from Stoke City.

Nartey (22) links up with manager Nigel Clough, who he worked under at Burton Albion.

In 2019-20, Nartey made 29 appearances for the Brewers on loan from then-parent club Chelsea.

The former Blues’ under-23s captain signed for Burnley in November 2020.

Stags’ boss Nigel Clough said: “Richard has experience in League One and spent an extended period of time with Chelsea prior to that.

“In the last ten months, he’s benefited greatly training with Burnley’s first team.

“He’s a good centre-half, with pace and reads the game well,” he added.

Forrester (20) joins the Stags until 09 January 2022.

Forrester, who can play in the centre of defence or at right back, is a regular for the Potters’ under-23s.

He marked his first team debut with a goal against AFC Bournemouth on the final day of the 2020/21 campaign.

He is currently continuing rehabilitation following an ankle injury and is expected to be available in around two weeks.

After signing, Forrester said: “I’m grateful to the manager [Nigel Clough] for giving me this opportunity and can’t wait to get started at the club.

“As soon as I heard of Mansfield’s interest, my mind was made up. They were my first choice of club who I wanted to go on loan to.

“I’m looking forward to working hard in training and in games, if and when I get my chance.”