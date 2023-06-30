Mansfield Town break season-ticket sales record after breaking the 5,000 barrier
The latest figure becomes a modern-day record for the Stags, surpassing last season’s total of 4,686.
“It’s a magnificent feat to break the five thousand mark,” owners John & Carolyn Radford said.
“The figure also includes over one thousand new season ticket holders, which is fantastic to see.
“The demand for season tickets has been incredible and we reiterate our gratitude to our fans for their outstanding support.”
Stags have also launched a new, interest-free direct debit option that enables supporters to spread the cost of their standard-price season ticket across seven months.
Supporters can still purchase season tickets by visiting https://mansfieldtownfc.ktckts.com/
Fans can also buy season tickets by calling 01623 482 482 or calling into the club’s ticket office at One Call Stadium.