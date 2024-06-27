Mansfield Town will face Bradford City, Rotherham United and Newcastle U21's in the Bristol Streeet Motors Trophy group stage.

Newcastle were added to the group following today's final live Sky Sports News draw.

But the most eagerly-anticipated fixture of the group for Stags will be the match with Rotherham United and a meeting with former boss Steve Evans.

All 64 teams will enter from Round One and will be split into 16 regional groups of four teams, eight in the Northern region and eight in the Southern region. The 16 invited under-21 teams will be placed into their respective Northern and Southern regional Groups, with the EFL saying consideration has been given to ensure travel time is minimised and recovery time is maximised for players.

The competition was won by Peterborough United last season after a Wembley win over Wycombe.