Mansfield Town boss will sit down and take a look at Glasgow Rangers youngsters

Mansfield Town boss John Dempster has revealed he will sit down with his staff to decide if he may bring in any Glasgow Rangers youngsters in on loan.

Stags defeated the Scottish youngsters 4-2 following two late goals by subs Danny Rose and Otis Khan.

And it was a display which left Dempster impressed by what he saw.

“It was a decent workout, Rangers moved the ball very well in the first half and they overloaded us in the middle of the pitch which caused us bother at times,” he said.

“I was impressed by some of their players, they had some really talented players on show who caused us problems at times.

“They will be marked down by our analyst and we will have a chat about their players. There was some really good performances from them.”

And he also praised Rangers boss Steven Gerrard for coming to the rescue after Mansfield faced a blank Saturday.

“I would like to thanks Rangers today for sending a team down and for Steven Gerrard for setting the game up.

“We did not have a friendly pencilled in today and it was proving difficult to get one set up.”

