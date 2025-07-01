Mansfield Town boss signs new two year contract

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough has finally signed a new two-year contract at One Call Stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a big summer rebuild to organise, Clough has said his own contract was low on his priorities, but he has now put pen to paper to stay at the helm at the One Call Stadium.

Under his tenure, Mansfield secured promotion to Sky Bet League One in 2023/24 and subsequently retained their place in the third tier of English football for the first time in 21 and 35 years, respectively. He was also named EFL League Two Manager of the Year in the promotion season too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stags owners John and Carolyn Radford said: “We have thoroughly enjoyed working with Nigel in the past four-and-a-half years and are delighted to announce that he is extending his stay at One Call Stadium.

Nigel Clough - delighted to remain at the helm of the Stags. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“The progress the club has made during his time as manager is unparalleled in the modern era at Mansfield Town and we feel that we’re building something special with Nigel at the helm.

“He is a man of principle and integrity and his drive, determination and will-to-win for Mansfield Town is relentless.

“Nigel has helped foster a remarkable spirit within the club and is someone with whom the supporters connect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will continue to offer all the support we can to help him and his staff in our pursuit for progress.”

Elswhere ex-Stags striker Will Swan has moved from Crawley Town to Bradford City while Plymouth loanee Ben Waine has joined Port Vale.