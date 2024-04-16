Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough wins Manager of the Year award as fine season is recognised for Stags

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Just 24 hours after Stags had won 4-1 at promotion rivals Milton Keynes Dons to sit on the verge of League One, Clough took the top accolade while captain Aden Flint, midfield linchpin Louis Reed and top scorer Davis Keillor-Dunn were named in the selected best team.

Clough said: “It was a lovely evening and it was nice the owners were down there along with a few directors, and also to be with the players with three of them being in League Two Team of the Season. I thought there should have been more.

“I think Christy Pym has been outstanding and I really thought he would be the goalkeeper in the team. The other disappointment was Davis missing on being Player of the Season.

Nigel Clough with his EFL League Two Manager award. Photo by Shutterstock/EFL.

“We thought he would win it – and he deserved to win it as well with the season he's had

“Obviously we are biased as he is our player and we like him. The Notts player has been brilliant but I think Davis has been better.”

He added: “My award is certainly for the staff as much as anybody.

“The players have been brilliant in most of what they've done this season. But it's the staff that are important to any manager.

“We've been working together a long time. That consistency over a number of years has been good.”

Clough also paid tribute to his wife and family for his success.

“I couldn't imagine doing this for one day never mind 25 years without the sort of support you get at home,” he said.

“Whatever happens on a Saturday afternoon, your ups and downs are so out of proportion with everyday life that if you haven't got that stability at home, I'm not sure how other people do it.

“We're professionals and for the wives and families of players and staff, it means as much to them, if not more, as they see the ups and downs and the heartaches and everything that you have to go through in football.”