Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough wary of Sutton United management change ahead of quickly rearranged clash

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough is wary of a change of management at struggling Sutton United as they head for the One Call Stadium for tomorrow night's quickly rearranged fixture.

After losing Tuesday's home game with Forest Green Rovers to frost, the Sutton game followed suit on Saturday but has been quickly sorted out for tomorrow.

Stags won 2-0 at Sutton pre-Christmas but United have since appointed Steve Morison as their new manager and Clough said: “I don't think Steve has had many games in charge so far but they have brought in three or four good players.

“So there will be a different atmosphere around the place and they will be a different proposition in terms of the team out there.

Stags celebrate at Sutton last month. Photo Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“Steve has good experience, higher up as well, and I think they will fancy their chances of staying up.

“They're not too far adrift and he will know that any level if you get a couple of wins and get a bit of momentum, you will fancy your chances.”

Stags are hoping the weather allows them to make it third time lucky.

“I think the temperatures will be okay but we have an awful lot of rain forecast tomorrow, so I hope the pitch can take that,” said Clough.

“That is the only danger with it being firm beneath as the frost will still be in it.

“There are gales due to hit us tomorrow afternoon too so we're not having much luck with the weather – especially against Forest Green. I think that is three postponements against them in a year.

“There is nothing ruins games like the wind. It is very difficult for players to combat it at all levels.

“But we are desperate to get the game on – we don't want to get too many behind.”

Rivals Barrow and Wrexham lost on Saturday and Clough added: “Without playing at the weekend, it was a good set of results for us.