Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough warns out-of-favour players - no sulking

Stags manager Nigel Clough - no sulking warning to fringe players.

And the Mansfield Town boss has warned that other changes could happen if he has 'sulky subs' that don't want to stay part of the squad.

“The defender that we're after – hopefully that will go ahead irrespective of anybody going out,” he said.

“We are still discussing things and have a bit of work to do on it. We have a week left and we're confident we can reach an agreement in that time.

“That would give us that 18 outfield players which is our ideal number.

“Otherwise it may depend on outs as much as anything.

“We have a settled first team squad of 17 senior outfield pros – Harry Charsley is very unfortunate at the moment as he can't get in the matchday squad.

“It then may be dictated by lads saying 'I am not involved and I fancy getting out on loan for a few months'. We would have to replace them if they did.

“I have had a few saying they would like to be playing already, but we're only four games in. There is plenty of time for that to change.

“They just have to impress when they get on the pitch and even when they don't get on, everything they do as a sub is being looked at.

“The phrase 'sulky subs' comes to mind and I don't like sulky subs.”

He added: “If you don't want to be part of what is hopefully will be a promotion-chasing squad, don't be a part of it. That's fine. There are no guarantees that anyone is going to be in the starting XI.

“We know it's difficult. But if you are one of the seven or eight not in the side right now you have just got to be ready.

“And in training everyday you have to put yourself in our minds in case anyone is ill or injured, we will say who has done well in training or coming on as a sub.”

Jaden Charles has followed Jimmy Knowles in going out on loan, Charels joining York City at the weekend.

“A couple of the young lads have gone out on loan which is good,” said Clough.