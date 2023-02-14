Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough warns his side must keep their focus after convincing win at Carlisle United

Stags had the points wrapped up before half-time with goals from captain Ollie Clarke, Alfie Kilgour, Lucas Akins and Elliott Hewitt did the damage.

It leaves Stags just three points behind third-placed Carlisle United and with a game in hand over their promotion rivals.

“We have done nothing yet because there are 16 games to go and 48 points to play for and all we are interested in is getting a performance and a result on Saturday,” said Clough.

“It has been a good week and very important to have got the two clean sheets. There is nothing to celebrate yet and we will get ready for Saturday.

“The focus can only be on the next game and it has to be on the next 16 games. We all have to be ready at all times, including the subs.”

Stags’ skipper Clarke got put them ahead in the 14th minute as he met Stephen Quinn’s cross and powered home an unstoppable header.

Kilgour continued his fine form with a third goal in four games after heading home a Davis Keillor-Dunn’s pin-point corner in the 25th minute.

Scot Keillor-Dunn was the focal point for the visitor’s third as he earned a penalty when he was brought down by Morgan Feeney inside the box.

Akins duly stepped up and dispatched his seventh goal of the season, and third from the spot.

Elliott Hewitt added a fourth before the break with a curling effort.

It left Clough delighted by the all-round contribution of the team.

“It has been coming a little bit in terms of it all clicking and we took our chances, very clinically.

“We didn’t come to sit back. We wanted to take the game to them and we did that from the first minute

“Once we got the first one we said go get the second. Alfie (Kilgour) is a big threat as long as we put the corners in the right place.

“Lucas (Akins) lead the line brilliantly, he got another goal and held the ball up well and caused them problems.

“It is a great finish from Elliott (Hewitt). We have never relied on one person for goals and never more so than tonight.

“We are getting the balance right in terms of Alfie coming in and Riley Harbottle coming back in. The back three/five are looking very strong.

“Jordan Bowery was excellent tonight. It is a great performance and a great result.”