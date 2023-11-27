Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough wants to see a reaction against Tranmere Rovers after unbeaten run is halted

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough is looking for an immediate reaction at home to Tranmere Rovers tomorrow night with Stags still smarting from their first league defeat of the season at the weekend.

Stags had gone 17 games without loss before Swindon Town stung them with a stoppage time winner in Saturday's 2-1 defeat at the County Ground.

Clough's men now host third from bottom Tranmere, who appointed Nigel Adkins as permanent manager early this month, in their last game before a 10 day break from action.

“It will now be interesting to see how we react tomorrow night,” said Clough.

Davis Keillor-Dunn has a penalty shout waved away at Swindon. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“I want us to get back to how we were playing a few weeks ago. We showed glimpses of it and controlled the game at times on Saturday.

“At home we want more composure and control of the game but with that desire.

“It will be very hard as Tranmere have just won their last two games at home, scoring three in each. That will set them up for the next few months.

“They will be as confident as at any time this season.

“They had a change of manager a few weeks ago and have an experienced manager in now. They will be a handful and difficult to beat.

“You want to go into the break with a win. You certainly don't want back to back defeats.

“Confidence is a massive factor. When you're down there and you haven't won, away from home especially they will be saying let's not lose. Get a clean sheet and you build that way.”

It has still been Mansfield's best ever start to a season and Clough said: “It has been brilliant and we just wanted it to continue.

“The other results on Saturday made it more frustrating too with Notts and Stockport losing. If we'd got just a point on the board we'd have gained on them.

“Wrexham were always going to win at home and we have Crewe and Barrow on great runs breathing down our necks, so you can't afford too many slip-ups.”

Stags have only conceded a current divisional best three goals in their opening eight home league games and Clough said: “It is an absolute foundation and the basis of what we are trying to build.

“We had a couple of 0-0s earlier in the season, but they are still good results as you know when you're keeping clean sheets we will score goals and create chances.

“There are not many games when we don't score or certainly create a number of chances, as we did on Saturday, though our finishing was poor.

“We have done very well this season in not losing those games and hanging on to take a point.

“But when you have four of five of the outfield players off it then it's difficult to get a result.”

Stags will be without striker James Gale tomorrow while Will Swan and Ollie Clarke have a chance.

“Ollie Clarke is back doing a bit of training so we will see how he is for tomorrow night,” said Clough.

“Will had a groin problem that gradually got worse towards half-time at Burton. He is not in a position at the moment where he can play 90 minutes.

“James Gale is the more serious one. He had to come off with 20 minutes to go at Burton.

“So we couldn't really start him on Saturday, having been out for a few weeks.

“James Gale sort of buckled his knee, it was nasty and he will be out for six to eight weeks.”

He added: “Stephen McLaughlin will do a bit of training this week but won't be available before the break, we are hoping for the MK Dons game depending on how he comes through the training sessions.

“We have to be careful with him as he has been out for such a long time.