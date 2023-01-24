Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough unhappy with late postponement of Northampton Town game​​​​​​​

The Sixfields pitch was deemed unplayable due to the frost, but Clough said: “It is always disappointing when it comes on the day of the game rather than when they are postponed early on the Friday, which the Grimsby one was and most of them that week.

“I am not sure why everybody leaves it so late when the weather forecast is that it's going to be minus five.

“If the pitch is frozen on the Friday afternoon then it's more than likely going to be frozen on the Saturday as well.”

Sixfield shrouded in fog prior to the game being called of due to a frozen pitch.

The cancellation at least gave the three new players more time to integrate.

“It didn't do them any harm. The only one upset is George Maris as he has another week being suspended,” said Clough.

“Apart from that, the injured lads were not too disappointed and the new lads as well.”

But it did leave Stags with a blank weekend. “We couldn't do anything,” he said. “We trained on the artificial pitch on Thursday and Friday. But some players with injury history are not able to train on that surface.

“So it wasn't ideal. It was a weekend off and then back to work on Monday, albeit again on the artificial pitch.”

Stags at least got some midweek action into their legs in a 4-1 away friendly win at Barnsley with Will Swan bagging a hat-trick and George Maris the other.

“We had arranged it to give a game to players who needed minutes and those coming back from injury,” said Clough.

“Most of the first team squad went. It was actually due to be on their training ground, which is next to Oakwell, but that was frozen so Michael Duff arranged for us to go on the main pitch which was in great condition.

“We were very grateful and we got a good game in on a good surface.

“Danny Johnson played the first 45 minutes, then Will Swan came on for the second 45 and scored a hat-trick in quite a short space of time.

