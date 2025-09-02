Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough unhappy over EFL ruling on international call-ups

Mansfield Town's League One game at Wycombe Wanderers is on this Saturday – and Stags boss Nigel Clough is not happy.

Clough expected the game to be called off due to call-ups for international weekend.

But he was shocked to discover the EFL are not recognising U23 call-ups.

“It's fair to say we have had a disagreement with the EFL over the eligibilty of Mackeal Abdullah,” said Clough.

“We have had one senior call up, an U21 in Jamie McDonnell, who qualifies, and an U23 call-up with McKeal, who doesn't feature much with the first team.

“But the EFL say their rules don't cover the last one which is strange and I would say it is an oversight in itself. We think it should have counted as one but they disagree.

“It is their oversight and I don't think we should be punished for it.

“So we now have to rally ourselves for Wycombe and a clear week will help.”

Louis Reed is rated 50-50 to play after straining his groin at Everton last week while Regan Hendry is ruled out for a couple of months after suffering a knee injury at Lincoln on Saturday.

Mansfield then begin their Vertu EFL Trophy group games on Tuesday with the visit of Harrogate Town (7.45).

Veteran striker Lee Gregory continues to try to prove his fitness after a summer knee operation but Clough said it is not looking promising after further swelling last week.