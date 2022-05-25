Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough to lead out a side at Wembley for the first time on Saturday

Clough has been there as a manager with Sheffield United in an FA Cup semi-final and as a player in two finals with Nottingham Forest and said: “It is a strange feeling that I will be leading them out.

“I don't know how it will be until we get there. But it's going to be a good day, though only a good day if we get a result. We're not going there for anything other than that.

“There will be a certain nervous tension without a doubt.

Nigel Clough as a manager at Wembley Steve Bruce in 2014.

“You don't actually get to lead the team out in the semi-final of the FA Cup.

“So this will be the first time properly leading a team out.

“We were a League One side then playing a Premier League side so it was a little bit different. But there was an awful lot at stake that day as there will be on Saturday.”

As a player with Forest he recalled: “We played Luton in the first final and won. But I can remember being much more nervous for the second one against Oldham in the League Cup final.

“I felt the weight of expectation more for that one than the first. We didn't play very well that day against Oldham and managed to win 1-0. But I can remember the manager being disappointed in our performance so we were in running the next day!

“It is a little bit different with this being our last game. I don't think we can get them in on Sunday as much as we may like to.

“It's been a long time but the main thing is that they're there now and they've got a good chance.”

Clough loves Wembley but believes the old stadium produced a better atmosphere than the shiny new one.

“What they have done to Wembley is brilliant but in terms of atmosphere I think it was better before,” he said.

“I always think standing gives you a better atmosphere for a start.

“Traditionally when you walked out you had that curve behind you and all the flags I thought that was pretty special.

“People associated it with 1966 and everything as well.

“I know everything moves on and you have to improve, but in pure footballing atmosphere terms I think it was better before.

“I can remember first walking towards it and seeing it and it was incredibly imposing and impressive walking towards it when you'd only seen it on TV, the Twin Towers and everything.