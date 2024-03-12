Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough tells his league leaders to hold their nerve in the big run-in

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ahead of tonight's tough trip to Tranmere Rovers and Saturday’s equally tough game at Bradford City, Clough said: “It is a lovely position to be in at this stage.

“Being top is certainly better than chasing, like if we were five points behind and relying on other people all the time. It is very much in our hands.

“I just don't want us to get nervous or anything like that.

Will Swan heads home Saturday's winner against Swindon Town. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media.

“I just want us to keep doing what we are doing and playing like we have for the previous 36 games, which I know is easier said than done. It's no fluke when you are top after 36 games. But it counts for nothing if you're not there after another 10.”

Stags won a thriller 3-2 against Swindon on Saturday and Clough added: “It was a pulsating game and Swindon certainly played their part – I think there were 40 shots between the two teams.

“The performance was good enough in parts, certainly the quality of the three goals. But it was much closer than it should have been.

“We have to get back to not conceding as many goals.”

In contrast, Mansfield have now scored 18 goals in the last four home games which have seen 25 goals in total and he added: “It's wonderful for the supporters to come along and see that.

“That is what they pay their money for – to hopefully see us win and also to be entertained.