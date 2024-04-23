Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough starts work on new-look side for next season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stags were promoted last week and head for their final game at Barrow on Saturday aiming to finish League Two runners-up.

But Clough is already looking further ahead and intends to tie up out of contract players he wants to keep this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are just starting negotiations this week, which is another advantage of getting promotion done early,” he said.

Stags boss Nigel Clough. Photo by: Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“Simon (Clough) will be speaking to agents and so on and trying to secure one or two. The process is just starting now.”

On recruitment, he said: “It's about getting a balance. Most of the lads will get an opportunity to see if they can perform in League One.

“We're not one of those sort of clubs who believe in getting rid of 12 players and bringing 12 new ones in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having the nucleus we've got is brilliant, so if we can add six or seven very good players to it then that will do the job.

“There will be departures - just the natural sort of fall-off with a few out of contract and everything.