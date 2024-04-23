Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough starts work on new-look side for next season
Stags were promoted last week and head for their final game at Barrow on Saturday aiming to finish League Two runners-up.
But Clough is already looking further ahead and intends to tie up out of contract players he wants to keep this week.
“We are just starting negotiations this week, which is another advantage of getting promotion done early,” he said.
“Simon (Clough) will be speaking to agents and so on and trying to secure one or two. The process is just starting now.”
On recruitment, he said: “It's about getting a balance. Most of the lads will get an opportunity to see if they can perform in League One.
“We're not one of those sort of clubs who believe in getting rid of 12 players and bringing 12 new ones in.
“Having the nucleus we've got is brilliant, so if we can add six or seven very good players to it then that will do the job.
“There will be departures - just the natural sort of fall-off with a few out of contract and everything.
“A few might get better offers or offers to play more regularly and that will be the thing for them. We will sit down and have a chat with them all next week and see where we are.”