Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough so proud of his players after thrilling home stalemate against rivals Wrexham

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough was hugely proud of his players tonight, despite being held 0-0 by visiting promotion rivals Wrexham in a magnificent advert for League Two football.
By John Lomas
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 22:42 BST- 2 min read
Stags are now the only unbeaten side in the country following Arsenal's defeat and this game represented a new club record for 11 games uneaten to start a season in the Football League.

It was a 14th game unbeaten in all competitions and Stags dominated a superb first half, creating a string of chances, twice hitting the post, before Wrexham lifted their game in a more even second half.

“I thought we were absolutely magnificent from start to finish,” said Clough.

Stags boss Nigel Clough. Pic by Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media
“I hope the fans enjoyed it even though it was a 0-0.

“We just didn't get a break – I think we hit both posts.

Wrexham hold impressive Mansfield Town in thrilling draw

“Especially first half, with the chances we created we just needed one of them to go in. It wasn't for the lack of trying. We couldn't have done any more to win it.

“There were a couple of skirmishes second half but nothing serious to trouble Christy Pym.

“Playing one of the best sides in the league we were absolutely brilliant form start to finish.

“We penned them in and created chances and Davis Keillor-Dunn was so unlucky with his effort that hit the post. He should have done better with his header as well.”

He continued: “Same as Saturday there were five or six good chances in that period. There were a few blocks that rebounded to them and didn't drop for a yellow shirt.

“Sometimes we can't control the result. We can only control the performance and the way we want to play.

“Then it's a bit in the lap of the gods if you get a break or not or someone is good enough on the day to get you a finish. I thought one goal would have been enough tonight.

“We brought Baily Cargill back in as we thought Lewis Brunt needed a breather and the two centre halves did well.

“It makes Saturday a big game against Wimbledon now.”

