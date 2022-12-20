Clough is very happy with the current squad when all fit but said: “I think there will be two or three ins or outs or whatever. It wouldn't do any harm.

“It's always nice for the existing players and supporters to bring one or two new faces in.

“We don't want more numbers in terms of adding to the squad. We've got enough.

George Lapslie - contract extension talks under way.

“But if there are a couple of lads going out who want regular football it will free up a couple of places to get a couple of players in.

“Getting James Gale and Jason Law out on loan are the most important two, being on the fringes of the first team squad. But if there are one or two others who can't quite get in at the moment then we won't stand in their way.

“We certainly don't need wholesale changes in January. It will be no more than three just to freshen it up.”

“We have had one or two enquiries for our lads and we have one or two contract negotiations ongoing as well with the current squad, so we will see how they go too.”

One of those is key midfielder George Lapslie and Clough said: “We have been discussing that for a month or so and we are hoping we can get that resolved.

“We won't be panicking in the window, and if we end up sticking with what we've got and they stay fit we have a lot of options and we are very happy.

“We are strong in the midfield area, but maybe we need a really solid defender.

“Scoring goals and creating chances has not been too much of a problem for us.

“Now Rhys (Oates) is fit up front we have Swanny (Will Swan) and Lucas Akins can go up there too so we have good options. But we have conceded too many goals.

“Ideally you would like to get things done early but it doesn't always work out like that.”

Walsall are expected to make on-loan Stags striker Danny Johnson's move permanent after netting 15 goals already.

“Danny is one that's up for discussion at the moment, but that's probably at board level not our level at the moment,” said Clough.

Veteran striker Theo Robinson is back training with Stags, having done the same in the summer, but Clough said he would not be given a contract with Mansfield.

He explained: “Theo got back in touch a week or so ago and, although he is contracted to Hartlepool until January, they are not pursuing things so he asked if he could just come in and tick over to keep fit so he has a chance of going somewhere else in January.

“We said yes, so he got permission from Hartlepool to do so.